David Zulu eager to contribute to Baberwa's success after Baroka spell

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker David Zulu is still optimistic about returning to the Premiership after moving on from Baroka in disappointment.

Zulu, 32, is plotting to revive his ailing career at Gauteng ABC Motsepe League club Baberwa.

The well-travelled marksman has put his abortive spell with Baroka behind him. Bakgaga had signed Zulu on a two-year deal in August last year from Chippa United, but he was released without playing any official game.

"Football is about perseverance. You need to keep your head up even when the chips are down. I won't stop believing that I belong in the PSL. I still have a lot of football left in my body," Zulu told Sowetan.