David Zulu eager to contribute to Baberwa's success after Baroka spell
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker David Zulu is still optimistic about returning to the Premiership after moving on from Baroka in disappointment.
Zulu, 32, is plotting to revive his ailing career at Gauteng ABC Motsepe League club Baberwa.
The well-travelled marksman has put his abortive spell with Baroka behind him. Bakgaga had signed Zulu on a two-year deal in August last year from Chippa United, but he was released without playing any official game.
"Football is about perseverance. You need to keep your head up even when the chips are down. I won't stop believing that I belong in the PSL. I still have a lot of football left in my body," Zulu told Sowetan.
"I have forgotten about what happened at Baroka. I am very fast to move on. They [Baroka] terminated my contract. it was disappointing, but that's football. I did not ask why, but I left everything in God's hands."
The striker is eager to reward Baberwa's faith by helping the club win promotion to the National First Division (NFD).
They have 41 points after 21 games, level with JDR Stars, at the top of the Gauteng stream of the Motsepe league.
"My dream is to see Baberwa playing in the NFD next season. I am committed to contribute to their success and be part of their history. that's the only way I can show them how thankful I am for the opportunity," noted Zulu.
"It's not easy in this league [third tier]. It's very physical. the marking is very tight. I have adapted well because I also like to use my body when I am facing defenders."