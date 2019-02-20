Crash leads Banyana's Sean Louw to coaching career path

"Bitter pills may have blessed effects."

This proverb perfectly narrates the tale of Bloemfontein Ladies and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper coach Sean Louw after a motorbike accident put an abrupt end to his dream of playing professional football.

"I was going to school [Grey College in Bloemfontein] using my motorbike when a motorist skipped a stop sign and the car hit me. It was the end of me playing football. I was a goalkeeper at school, with high hopes of playing professionally,'' Louw reflected.

However, the accident in 2010 did not set the youngster on a path of self-pity as he took his love for goalkeeping into a different direction.

He picked himself up - broken femur, radius and all - and ventured into coaching.

"Seeing that I was not going to be able to play, I started coaching. I was a junior goalkeeper coach for boys, but Celtic owner Max Tshabalala insisted I work with the ladies team when I joined them from Roses United in 2014,'' said 26-year-old Louw.