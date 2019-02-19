Mamelodi Sundowns aware of the magnitude of Tuesday night’s clash against Polokwane City
Mamelodi Sundowns are aware of the magnitude of Tuesday night’s Absa Premiership matchup against Polokwane City where they can go top of the log with a win‚ Downs’ central midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has said.
Sundowns meet Josef Vukusic’s ever-solid‚ eighth-placed Polokwane at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with a lot on their minds.
Firstly‚ that second-placed Downs can go to 37 points and take top place with a two-goal win against City from leaders Bidvest Wits (also 37 points) and still have two games in hand.
Secondly that – given a disciplinary case over ineligible player Wayne Arendse that seems likely to see two points awarded to Wits‚ and one taken from Downs – plus participation in the Caf Champions League‚ the Brazilians may need all their games in hand to translate into points.
“The game against Polokwane City is a very important game‚ and we’re looking forward to it‚” Mabunda said.
“Although we know the responsibility at hand and the blessing that goes with winning the game‚ we should not get carried away.
“We should focus more on the process that we have in the team. That is to be able to get the certain amount of points that we usually do. And to be able to focus on the plan and then let it come to pass.”
City come off a 2-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 home defeat against First Division Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and 3-1 away loss in the league against Maritzburg United.
“They will be coming at us. They just came off a couple of losses in the league and the cup that were not good‚” Mabunda said.
“They will be coming as a wounded lion. But we have been through situations like this.
“We know how to manage the game and to apply our experience that we have gained from all the tournaments that we have been able to play.”
Sundowns – often slow starters as coach Pitso Mosimane each year loses big performers to Europe or elsewhere and must rebuild – have begun to show signs of fluency.
Before a 0-0 away Champions League draw against Asec Abidjan last week‚ Downs had scored six goals in two games beating Asec 3-1 at home‚ and then Black Leopards 3-0 in the league at Loftus Versfeld.