Ernst Middendorp stands by his misfiring charges

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted that he was not disappointed by his charges' unconvincing performance against lowly Cape Town side The Magic FC.

Chiefs only overcame Magic in extra time to claim a 3-0 victory, booking their spot in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

Goals from substitutes Khama Billiat and Philani Zulu put the game to bed after Daniel Cardoso had broken the deadlock via a spot kick.

It was a rather flat display for a top-flight side as Chiefs squandered their chances, with Leonardo Castro the main culprit for their bluntness in front of goals in regulation time.

However, a diplomatic Middendorp refused to find fault with his charges.

The Chiefs mentor surprisingly reckons they are almost a complete team, saying there's not much missing from their game.