Ernst Middendorp stands by his misfiring charges
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has insisted that he was not disappointed by his charges' unconvincing performance against lowly Cape Town side The Magic FC.
Chiefs only overcame Magic in extra time to claim a 3-0 victory, booking their spot in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.
Goals from substitutes Khama Billiat and Philani Zulu put the game to bed after Daniel Cardoso had broken the deadlock via a spot kick.
It was a rather flat display for a top-flight side as Chiefs squandered their chances, with Leonardo Castro the main culprit for their bluntness in front of goals in regulation time.
However, a diplomatic Middendorp refused to find fault with his charges.
The Chiefs mentor surprisingly reckons they are almost a complete team, saying there's not much missing from their game.
"As I said before the game, it's our obligation to qualify for the next round . for the final eight and I think with the result at the end we've done it. Disappointed?
"No we are not disappointed," said Middendorp.
"There's not much lacking in our game. We are professionals. We would like to have scored earlier, but we contained their tactics and eventually succeeded with the 3-0 result."
The Amakhosi faithful at the Nelson Mandela Stadium booed the club's embattled keeper Virgil Vries when he was warming up. Vries has since been relegated from the starting XI after a spate of howlers this season.
Middendorp appeared to be understanding of the supporters' behaviour towards the Namibian.
"It's something that I am not focused on. I am focused on the game . on the players. The supporters are there to express their happiness, feelings and emotions, I think that's okay," said Middendorp.