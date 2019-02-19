The draw for the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup will be held on Thursday evening with three clear favourites left in the field‚ all of who will be hoping to avoid the other just two games out from the final.

Kaizer Chiefs‚ BidVest Wits and Cape Town City will be considered the clear favourites‚ but as last year showed‚ when Free State Stars beat Maritzburg United in the final‚ anything is possible in knockout football.

Chiefs have the pedigree with 13 titles in the competition dating back to the early 1970s‚ but have in fact battled in South Africa’s FA Cup over the last 13 years with just a single success in that time when they beat SuperSport United in the decider in 2013.

That is in fact their only final appearance in that time as well and their continued barren run without a trophy‚ dating back almost four years now‚ continues the haunt the club and is their longest period without a trophy in their illustrious history.

Wits were Nedbank Cup winners in 2010 and also lost the 2014 final in Gavin Hunt’s first year in charge‚ beaten 3-1 by Orlando Pirates.