Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has showered praise on ABC Motsepe League side The Magic FC after their spirited performance in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

AmaKhosi ran out 3-0 extra-time winners but not before they were held to goalless draw by the Cape Town amateur side the regulation period.

The win saw Chiefs progress to the quarterfinals of the competition but not before they were given a scare.

"I definitely think that is an achievement for Magic FC‚" Middendorp said.

"However‚ I think our biggest opponent on Sunday was not Magic FC‚ our biggest opponent was in our own squad with preparing‚ organising and producing opportunities during the 90 minutes.