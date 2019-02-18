May Mahlangu has become the latest South African to ply his trade in a far-flung part of the globe after signing for Kazakhstan club Ordabasy on loan until November this year.

Mahlangu found game-time difficult at Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad‚ who were seeking to get him off their wage bill‚ but found their options for moving on the former Bafana Bafana midfielder limited.

That is because Mahlangu had already played for two clubs in the 2018/19 season‚ Romanian outfit Dinamo Bucharest being the other‚ and so could not feature for a third.

But because the campaign in Kazakhstan runs from March to November‚ it is considered by Fifa to be a new season‚ making Mahlangu eligible to play.