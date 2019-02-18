Both France-based Bafana Bafana midfielders Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu are back in training after injury lay-offs‚ but are running out of time to prove their form and fitness ahead of the crucial African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya in a little over a month’s time.

Dolly is back in full training with Montpellier‚ but did not feature for the side in their Ligue 1 draw with second-placed Lille at the weekend.

The 26-year-old has played just 16 minutes for his club since mid-September after first fracturing his leg and then‚ on his return‚ being sidelined by a calf problem for another month.

But now fully ft and looking sharp in training‚ he will hope for game-time that persuades national team coach Stuart Baxter that he can be ready to face Libya.