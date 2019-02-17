Upstarts The Magic FC make Kaizer Chiefs sweat before finally going down to AmaKhosi

Kaizer Chiefs managed to successfully negotiate passage to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating ABC Motspe League side 3-0 in the Last 16 stage of the competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Grateful Amakhosi defender Daniel Cardoso dully converted the spot kick to put the visitors in the lead.

Cardoso's strike proved to be a good omen for the visitors as Philani Zulu and Khama Billiat also added their names to the score sheet during a flush period.

Chiefs could have easily sealed their win as early as in the first half‚ but once again their inability to put the ball in the back of the net was there for all to see against The Magic after they failed to convert several gilt-edged opportunities.