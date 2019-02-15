Terrence Malesela's boys feel like winners

TS Galaxy left-back Terrence Mashego feels coach Dan Malesela has turned the players at the club into champions even though they have not won anything yet.

Malesela took the challenge of going down to the NFD last year to help the Mpumalanga outfit gain promotion to the Absa Premiership.

With 27 points from 20 games, Galaxy are eight points adrift of log leaders.

The tactician from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, will be remembered for his stints with Chippa United, where the team played an attractive style that earned them fans country wide.

Now in the second division, Malesela has been whipping the players into shape in their quest for promotion.