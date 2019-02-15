Shakes Mashaba warns Safa to urgently appoint an SA U-23 coach

Former Bafana Bafana and national Under-23 coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is worried that the South Africa Football Association (Safa) have not yet appointed a coach for the U-23s with a month to go before their Olympic qualifier against Angola.

The South African Olympic team has been without a coach for more than a year since the departure Owen Da Gama‚ who joined Highlands Park‚ and they begin their qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games against Angola in the second round next month.

If the South Africans beat Angola‚ they will meet either Zimbabwe or Eswatini/Mozambique in the final round for passage to the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ where the top there teams will qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo‚ Japan.