Cosmos confident of Ke Yona victory, says midfielder Tebogo Mabula
Jomo Cosmos midfielder Tebogo Mabula spoke with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm when he was asked about their chances in this season's Nedbank Cup.
Having already proven their credentials by knocking out Premiership side Baroka FC in the first round, Cosmos are eager to continue with their Cup resurgence.
For a spot in the quarterfinals, Cosmos must overcome fellow NFD club TS Galaxy at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Speaking on the sidelines of the Ke Yona media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday, Mabula was so conceited that Ezenkosi will dispatch Galaxy on Sunday.
"Just like in our first game of this tournament against Baroka, I feel like many people did not see us beating Baroka but we did. It's not easy to beat Cosmos at home. I am more than optimistic we'll walk away with a victory."
While some may think Cosmos should just prioritise improving their NFD league position, Mabula believes they are capable of juggling both the Cup and the league.
"With the players we have at Cosmos, we can challenge for the Nedbank Cup and also improve our league position (12th). We have not been doing well in the league so far this season. We are working hard to turn things around. I am positive that we will pull through," he noted.
Mabula, 25, has been one of Ezenkosi's standout performers this season. The Bochum-born, Limpopo, player has missed just four of Cosmos' 20 league games this term, scoring two goals.