Cosmos confident of Ke Yona victory, says midfielder Tebogo Mabula

Jomo Cosmos midfielder Tebogo Mabula spoke with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm when he was asked about their chances in this season's Nedbank Cup.

Having already proven their credentials by knocking out Premiership side Baroka FC in the first round, Cosmos are eager to continue with their Cup resurgence.

For a spot in the quarterfinals, Cosmos must overcome fellow NFD club TS Galaxy at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ke Yona media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday, Mabula was so conceited that Ezenkosi will dispatch Galaxy on Sunday.