Pirates not out of the running as yet

There's no need for Orlando Pirates to start pressing the panic button after dropping to third in Group B of the CAF Champions League.

Bucs, with five points, are now behind leaders and defending champions Esperance (eight points) and Horoya (seven) after four matches.

Micho Sredojevic's men fell short by losing 2-0 to Esperance away this week, but Pirates' destiny is still in their own hands.

The top two teams qualify for the quarterfinals and with two matches to go, Pirates can still make it through.

They host the whipping boys of the group, FC Platinum of Zimbabwe, next month and a win there would possibly see them back among the top two.