Ex-Bafana star Lerato Chabangu cherishes another chance at Baberwa

New Baberwa signing Lerato Chabangu is planning to make the most of his stay with the ABC Motsepe League outfit.

"Ace" is back in the game after penning a six-month deal with the Midrand-based club. The 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana midfielder last played for Pretoria Callies, also in the Motsepe League, last year.

He was in the news in the past few months after an old photo of him holding a beer and looking dirty on the sidelines of a football match surfaced on social media.

Chabangu later clarified that it was an old image from seven years ago, but it had triggered interest from Baberwa boss Joe Seanego, who has since handed him a lifeline.

"I'm feeling great my man, because it's been long without me playing, and playing is something that is in me since I was born," he said from the club's training ground yesterday.

"It's a good feeling to come back and play football.

"I'm too much committed because they gave me the chance that no one wanted to give me. So I have to show my gratefulness.

"The environment is very good and they have a lot of quality players. We've got a lot to offer this time."

Baberwa is home to a lot of ex-PSL players such as Tefu Mashamaite, Luyolo Nomandela, Lucky Khune, Khethokwakhe Masuku, Bheki Nzunga, Linda Shiba and Mthokozisi Yende.