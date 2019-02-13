Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has said that the poor surface of the Stade Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny is counter-productive even for home team Asec Abidjan.

Sundowns gritted out a tough 0-0 draw against Asec in 31 degrees Centigrade heat in Abidjan on Tuesday‚ but held onto the lead of Group A on seven points from four games.

In fact‚ Downs‚ who have games at home against last-placed Lobi Stars (joint on four points with Asec) and away against Wydad Casablanca left to play‚ would consider themselves favourites to top the group after Wydad (also seven points) were held to a home 0-0 draw in Morocco by Nigerian club Lobi.

Mosimane was asked after the draw against Asec in Ivory Coast‚ when he still would not have known the Wydad-Lobi result‚ if he was pleased with the outcome of his team’s match.