Senegal are SA's toughest test yet

Amajita's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash against high-riding Senegal at Seyni Kounche Stadium in Niger tonight (8.30pm SA time) is in many ways their toughest test in the tournament.

Both SA and Senegal may have achieved their main goal of qualifying for the under-20 Fifa World Cup in Poland from May 25 to June 16 this year, but neither country can afford to rest on their laurels as a spot in the final is at stake.

SA booked their World Cup ticket and their last-four spot by finishing as Group A's runners-up behind Nigeria, while Senegal impressively topped Pool B, winning all their three group fixtures.

While Senegal have earned the tournament's favourite tag for their spindled performances in all the matches they've played, it's not a secret that Amajita have not been at their best in this biennial youth tournament so far.