Ndoro returns to Cape with a mission

You'd think the last place Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro wants to be right now is Cape Town.

But the Zimbabwean is looking forward to returning to the Mother City for Highlands's Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (8pm).

Ndoro's stint with Ajax Cape Town last season ended on a sour note after he was deemed ineligible to play for the Urban Warriors.

But since he had already played, Ajax were docked points for fielding him and were relegated.

Ndoro shouldn't have played for Ajax, because he had already turned out for Orlando Pirates and Saudi Arabia's Al Faisaly in one season.