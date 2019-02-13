Kapinga feels he needs to lighten load on Musonda

Black Leopards striker Lesedi Kapinga feels the burden to score falls on his shoulders when the goals dry up from his strike partner Mwape Musonda.

Kapinga, who is from Musina, has struck up a partnership with Musonda, who is among the top scorers in the Absa Premiership with eight goals in the league.

As it happens with most things in life, the Zambian's form has taken a dip and he has not found the score-sheet in the last two games.

The 23-year-old Kapinga, on the other side, has only scored two goals this season and his role been more to compliment Musonda.

"As a striker I need to score goals for my team and it is important that we convert the chances that we create, and I need to do better and score also," Kapinga said.

"I think in the past few games we lost focus a bit and got big-headed. Our team was doing well and maybe we thought we would get easy wins."

The strike partners will need to pull up their socks when they face Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup last 16 in Thohoyandou tonight (7.30pm).

Lidoda Duvha will be looking to overcome a two-game losing slump in the league where they were hammered 3-0 by both Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"As you know, we lost two games in the league so we are looking to get into the quarterfinals of the cup," Kapinga felt.

"Our plan will be to take the game to them and see how they respond. It will be interesting to see. Wits are a big team and we respect them, with the likes of Orlando Pirates and Sundowns."

Leopards will be keen to avenge the 1-0 loss in the league that they suffered at the hands of Wits in December. It was coach Dylan Kerr's debut game.

"In that game we lost it the last five minutes and it was through our mistake."