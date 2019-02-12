Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was pleased at how new goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi handled the pressure of being thrown in the deep end for Saturday’s debut in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Akpeyi was the less busy on the afternoon in the 1-1 Absa Premiership draw of the two goalkeepers at FNB Stadium‚ with Wayne Sandilands called into action more often as Chiefs shaded control of the derby.

But when Chiefs’ new Nigeria international‚ signed due to the injury to Bafana Bafana first choice Itumeleng Khune‚ was called on‚ he handled those situations well.

“The management of Kaizer Chiefs had a very clear profile not to bring somebody in who would be in competition for second or third [in line as goalkeeper]‚” Middendorp said.