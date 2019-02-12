Kaizer Chiefs will be overwhelming favourites to beat Western Cape ABC Motsepe League side The Magic FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday‚ but after being given a scare by Tornado FC in the last round should take nothing for granted.

This is especially so as since South Africa’s premier knockout trophy switched to being known as the Nedbank Cup in 2008‚ no top-flight side has lost more games to lower-league opposition than Chiefs.

The Amakhosi have been bundled out of the competition by teams in the divisions below them on four occasions‚ including a famous win for then third-tier Baroka FC in the quarterfinals in 2011.

And three of those defeats have come at the last-16 stage over the past 10 years.

The team were first shocked by University of Pretoria in the second round in 2009 when they were edged 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.

AmaTuks went on to the final that year but lost to Moroka Swallows in the decider with a number of players who would go on to play for bigger clubs‚ including Chiefs.