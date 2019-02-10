Soccer

Tottenham overcome Leicester challenge to stay in Premier League title hunt

By Reuters - 10 February 2019 - 17:44
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in London, on February 10, 2019. Tottenham won the match 3-1.
Image: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Goals from Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur overcome Leicester City 3-1 in an entertaining Premier League match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham went ahead through Sanchez who scored his first goal for the London club by meeting Eriksen's whipped cross with a diving header in the 33rd minute, although Leicester's players complained he was in an offside position.

Leicester missed the chance to equalise on the hour mark when substitute Jamie Vardy's penalty -- his first touch after coming on -- was pushed away by Hugo Lloris after Jan Vertonghen was adjudged to have fouled James Maddison in the box.

Tottenham doubled their lead three minutes later as Eriksen collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a fierce shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Vardy made up for his earlier miss by tapping in from close range 14 minutes from the final whistle after a well worked move allowed Ricardo Pereira to drill in a cross from the right.

After a sustained period of Leicester pressure, Son settled nerves of the home supporters by slotting in Tottenham's third with a solo run from the halfway line. 

