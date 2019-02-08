Tickets for Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby between Kaizer and Orlando Pirates have been sold out‚ Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa has revealed.

Chiefs and Pirates meet in the 166th Soweto derby on Saturday.

“Tickets for the general public have been sold out‚” Maphosa said on Friday afternoon.

A capacity crowd of 87‚500 will attend the derby.

Chiefs are in sixth place in the PSL on 27 points from 19 matches‚ 10 points behind leaders Bidvest Wits (37 from 19).

Pirates are in third place on 32 points from 18 games‚ five behind Wits but with a game in hand.

Kickoff is at 3.30pm. Parking on the officially designated parking fields is free.