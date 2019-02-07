Soweto derby: Old friends Kabelo Mahlasela and Alfred Ndengane to turn to foes on derby day

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela could be in for a gruelling Soweto derby duel with his former teammate Alfred Ndengane.

The pair were brothers in arms at Bloemfontein Celtic for three seasons between 2015 and 2018.

Both players left Celtic last year, with Mahlasela having joined Chiefs in January while Ndengane joined Orlando Pirates in October.

On Saturday at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm), the diminutive Mahlasela could be in for tough afternoon at work against the imposing Ndengane.

"Yes, I played with Alfred at Cletic. I know him very well and I think he has done well there. It won't be easy but we will be ready for them," said Mahlasela.

The 27-year-old had an inauspicious start to his career at Naturena after suffering a knee injury in his first week of training.