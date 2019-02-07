Amajita miss top striker Lyle Foster in Niger

Amajita's over-reliance on striker Lyle Foster has seen them struggle without him in the ongoing Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger.

Thabo Senong's side was compelled to go to Niger without their key man Foster after his French club Monaco refused to release him for this biennial youth tournament.

In Foster's absence, the Amajita's front-line is spearheaded by Promise Mkhuma and Thabiso Monyane.

The inexperienced pair appear to be out of depth as SA have drawn both their Group A matches against hosts Niger (1-1) and Nigeria (0-0).

Foster has always been Amajita's source of goals. He was last year's Cosafa Cup top-scorer and netted four goals in the Afcon qualifiers.