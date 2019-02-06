New-look Kaizer Chiefs for the derby, says George Maluleka

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka feels the current team is completely different from the one that was blown away in the previous Soweto derby.

It is derby time again as the two giants prepare to battle it out at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The last time Amakhosi faced their old rivals, they suffered a 2-1 loss in the Telkom Knockout semifinal in November under Giovanni Solinas.

That loss in Durban saw the Glamour Boys set a new benchmark for winless streaks against Bucs which now sits at 11 games in all competition.

The last time they beat Pirates was in December 2014 where they secured a 2-0 win under Stuart Baxter.

"You have seen that we haven't played one formation and we have been able to change things up," Maluleka said.

"Even Pirates do the same [alter formations]. It will be an interesting one. They don't know how we are going to come out. Tactics will play a big part. It's dynamic with different formation and different players, so now there is a lot more to offer."