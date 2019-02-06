Giovanni Solinas was not a disappointment at Kaizer Chiefs, says Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has come out to bat for former coach Giovanni Solinas and insisted that the much vilified Italian was not a disappointment.

Motaung's spirited defence of the much criticised mentor will raise eyebrows as Chiefs sacked Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi in December last year following a string of poor results.

Coach Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett replaced the duo respectively.

“He wasn’t a disappointment‚" insisted Motaung.

"Things just did not work out for him.

"I don’t like talking behind coaches' backs but we talked (with Solinas)‚ settled and agreed that players were not responding to him.

“He was a professional coach.