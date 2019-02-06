Amajita hold Flying Eagles to a credible draw

SA put in a stout defensive display as they held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in their second Group A clash at the 2019 African Under-20 Championships in Niamey, Niger, yesterday.

Amajita had to weather a storm from the Nigerians, but the defensive discipline and organisation that coach Thabo Senong works so hard to implement

held firm.

The results means SA must now beat Burundi on Friday to be assured a place in the semifinals, while a draw could be enough if other results go their way.

Up for grabs is a place at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland, with the four semifinalists qualifying automatically for the global showpiece.

Amajita welcomed back goalkeeper and captain Khulekani Khubeka, who missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Niger, one of three changes that also saw starts for Siphesihle Mkhize and Luvuyo Phewa.