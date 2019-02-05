Stellies on the brink of history

At the rate they are dominating, National First Division (NFD) leaders Stellenbosch could break Highlands Park's record point tally of 69 from last term.

Stellenbosch are firm favourites to clinch automatic promotion at the end of the season. The Capetonians are seven points clear on 40 points.

With a possible 33 points from their 11 remaining matches, Stellies can still achieve a never-seen-before feat of 70 points.

Nevertheless, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has downplayed their chances of being the first NFD team to reach 70 points, stressing they take it one game at a time.

Their next game is away against third-placed Mbombela United on Saturday.