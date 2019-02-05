Stellies on the brink of history
At the rate they are dominating, National First Division (NFD) leaders Stellenbosch could break Highlands Park's record point tally of 69 from last term.
Stellenbosch are firm favourites to clinch automatic promotion at the end of the season. The Capetonians are seven points clear on 40 points.
With a possible 33 points from their 11 remaining matches, Stellies can still achieve a never-seen-before feat of 70 points.
Nevertheless, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has downplayed their chances of being the first NFD team to reach 70 points, stressing they take it one game at a time.
Their next game is away against third-placed Mbombela United on Saturday.
"We have no targets . we are concentrating on our next game. We will see at the end of the season where that takes us. We do not pay attention to those things [records],'' Barker told Sowetan yesterday.
"Our next game is against Mbombela . top-of-the-table clash. Playing away makes it a little bit trickier for us.
"We have been top of the standings since week seven or eight. We have to fight to hold on to that. There are a lot of teams that want to beat us and topple us, so we must not get carried away,'' he said.
The Stellies mentor also emphasised that the club wouldn't entertain any offers for their top scorer Iqraam Rayners, who also tops the NFD's scoring charts with 13 strikes. Barker indicated that the striker wants to go to the elite league with the team.
NFD results
Cosmos 2, Mbombela 0; Kings 0, Uthongathi 1; Richards Bay 2, Sporting 1; Stellenbosch 2, Ubuntu 0; Maccabi 0, Ajax 1; Tshakhuma 0, Eagles 2; AmaTuks 3, Spurs 1; Umoya 1, Galaxy 0.