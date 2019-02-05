PSL throws the book at Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's past comments have come back to haunt him after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) brought back old charges of misconduct against him yesterday as he readies for this weekend's crunch Soweto Derby.

In 2016, at a time when Middendorp was still with Maritzburg United, the German allegedly made "improper statements" regarding Mato Madlala, the League's acting chief executive and owner of Golden Arrows.

Middendorp accused Madlala of having some influence in the outcome of the match, which ended 1-1.

"What happened here today, I think it's very delicate. We have seen the boss of PSL running around here all over before the game, knowing exactly what she wants to do, what she wants to see, and this is not fair," Middendorp was quoted saying at the time.

He left the following year to take up a job in Bangkok and later returned to SA.

The case has been postponed to February 14, because of Chiefs' rescheduled fixtures.

The timing of the reinstatement of Middendorp's charges - he has been in the country since late last year - will be a subject for conspiracy theorists as Amakhosi gear up to face Orlando Pirates this weekend.