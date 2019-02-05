PSL throws the book at Middendorp
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's past comments have come back to haunt him after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) brought back old charges of misconduct against him yesterday as he readies for this weekend's crunch Soweto Derby.
In 2016, at a time when Middendorp was still with Maritzburg United, the German allegedly made "improper statements" regarding Mato Madlala, the League's acting chief executive and owner of Golden Arrows.
Middendorp accused Madlala of having some influence in the outcome of the match, which ended 1-1.
"What happened here today, I think it's very delicate. We have seen the boss of PSL running around here all over before the game, knowing exactly what she wants to do, what she wants to see, and this is not fair," Middendorp was quoted saying at the time.
He left the following year to take up a job in Bangkok and later returned to SA.
The case has been postponed to February 14, because of Chiefs' rescheduled fixtures.
The timing of the reinstatement of Middendorp's charges - he has been in the country since late last year - will be a subject for conspiracy theorists as Amakhosi gear up to face Orlando Pirates this weekend.
Meanwhile, Bidvest Wits defender Robyn Johannes and chief executive Jose Ferreira are also in hot water with the PSL.
This after they allegedly made improper statements regarding a match official (Victor Gomes) during their match against Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium last month, which Chiefs won 2-0.
The parties involved have declined to comment on the charges ahead of the hearing, but Johannes is surprised at the many red cards he's been getting.
Over the last two seasons, he's been red-carded three times, including one at his former club Cape Town City and ironically, all have come from Gomes.
"I'm not going to get involved into this thing that there's a personal vendetta between the two of us (him and Gomes) or (are the red cards) a coincidence. It's football and these things happen," Johannes told Sowetan.
Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, will appear before the DC tomorrow.
The Brazilians have been charged with contravening rule 16.3.2 of the NSL Handbook after they allegedly fielded an ineligible player, Wayne Arendse, against Bidvest Wits during their fixture in October. The match finished 1-1.
Arendse was called from the stands as he was not on the 18-man squad and subsequently played after Thapelo Morena got injured during the warm up.
Sundowns could face a fine or at worst, a points deduction.