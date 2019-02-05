Amajita up for Flying Eagles challenge

The long-standing football rivalry between SA and Nigeria takes a new turn as these nations clash in the under-20 Africa Cup of Nations at Seyni Kounche Stadium in Niger today (5.30pm SA time).

From Bafana Bafana versus the Super Eagles to Banyana Banyana and the Super Falcons, there's always been animosity between SA and Nigeria as far as the beautiful game is concerned.

At the senior level, Nigeria have proven dominant over SA on numerous occasions. The Super Falcons' penalty shootout victory over Banyana in the women's Afcon late last year is the freshest memory, confirming Nigeria's supremacy over us.

Amajita are eager to defy the odds by beating the Flying Eagles, who top Group A after beating Burundi 2-0 in their first match.