Italian side AS Roma ignite Twitter after shout-out to Kaizer Chiefs
Local fans had a fun-filled day on Monday after Italian heavyweights AS Roma acknowledged South African giants Kaizer Chiefs as their “Twitter Team of the Day.”
Roma’s tweet‚ which also reminded all that Chiefs are the most successful club in South Africa‚ ignited the Twitterverse and triggered a rage of flames from fans of rival clubs.
The rival fans jealously argued that while Chiefs remain the most successful team in the country‚ they have not been as dominant since the inception of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.
It is not clear what inspired the Italian giants’ move to brand Chiefs their “Twitter Team of the Day” but one thing that was clear was that the tweet did not go down very well with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns fans in particular.
We can only hope that the acknowledgement is informed more by Chiefs’ efficient manner with which they run their Twitter page than what the club currently dishes out on the field of play.
Chiefs are currently struggling and are in their fourth season without a trophy for the first time in the club's 49-year-old history.