Mosimane praises Tade and Zwane after Sundowns beat Asec

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane can live with his side conceding from a penalty rather than a corner or free kick, as they have tended to of late.

Sundowns, who on Friday night defeated Asec Mimosa 3-1 in a hardfought Caf Champions League group stages clash at Loftus, have recently had trouble defending corners and free kicks, to the chagrin of Mosimane.

The Brazilians scored through Mosa Lebusa‚ Themba Zwane and debutant substitute Emiliano Tade‚ three days after the Argentinian joined from AmaZulu.

The Ivorians pulled one from the penalty spot through Hamed Diomande.

“We played well in different phases of the game and if you see the last 15 minutes of the first half we were down a little bit. You have to understand that we went into this match from two losses in a row and you could see the players were not confident in the first half‚” said Mosimane after the match.

“I am just happy that we did not concede from a set-piece‚ which has been a problem for us over the past few games. From the first half I knew we will take the match but the issue was taking our opportunities because we did not take our chances AmaZulu in the league here earlier in the week.

“We created lots of chances against AmaZulu but never took them and it was the same in the first half against Wydad Casablanca recently where we could have scored at least three goals.