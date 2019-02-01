The Brazilians looking to top tough CAF ampions League

Following a turbulent past few days, Mamelodi Sundowns will be eager to dust themselves off by going top of their group in the CAF Champions League.

The former African kings take on Ivorian heavyweights Asec Mimosas at Loftus Versfeld tonight (9pm).

Sundowns are perhaps the victims of their own success with the shock of their back-to-back losses to Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup (2-1) and AmaZulu (2-0) having ripped through the team and fans like an electric current.

As they look to ride out the mini-storm, the Brazilians will look to the usual suspects, including captain Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane for inspiration.

The technical team gave the players some time off to refresh this week with a lighter training programme following their loss to Usuthu.

Coach Pitso Mosimane conceded that only a win can now get them through the rocky phase.