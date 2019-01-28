Former African Player of the Year Bwalya's ban cut on appeal

Zambia's former African Footballer of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya, has had his two-year ban from football reduced by FIFA on appeal and is free to return to the sport immediately, soccer's governing body said on Monday.

Bwalya, who was president of his country's football association from 2008 to 2016, was banned from all football-related activity in August after an investigation into his links to banned Qatar official Mohammed Bin Hammam.

FIFA's appeal committee said in a statement that "after analysing and taking into consideration all the circumstances of the case", it had reduced the ban which would end immediately.

The 55-year-old has denied wrongdoing throughout.