Tornado vow to cause big disappointment

Tornado FC coach Tshepo Motsoeneng has warned Kaizer Chiefs that they underestimate them at their own peril.

The minnows from the Eastern Cape will be looking to register their most famous victory yet against Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium this afternoon.

The tactician from Reddersburg in Bloemfontein insists that things are a lot different since the team got hammered 4-0 by Orlando Pirates in the same competition in 2015.

"Many of us were not around during that time; we don't carry any baggage of that loss," the 39-year-old Motsoeneng said. "I only joined the club in 2016 and we are full of surprises as a team. If Chiefs take us lightly then they will be making a huge mistake."