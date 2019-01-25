Brandon Theron had given the National First Division side an early lead‚ but soon after they were reduced to 10 men after a red card for Shane Saralina.

Lebogang Radebe equalised for the amateur visitors in the second period‚ but Cape Umoya came away with a victory they scarcely deserved.

Umoya grabbed an early lead when Theron beat the offside trap to find himself one-on-one with TUT goalkeeper Mpho Nhlapo‚ before chipping the ball over the gloveman and heading into an empty net.

But that early success was tempered by a harsh red card for former Ajax Cape Town defender Saralina‚ who was adjudged to have committed professional foul as he hauled down Steven Mvenya on the edge of the box.

The free-kick came to nothing‚ but the visitors seemed energised by the man advantage and Thabang Makgwane flashed a shot inches wide with Dino Visser in the home goal beaten.

Nathan Paulse forced a fine stop from Nhlapo with a volleyed effort on the run‚ and Lehlogonolo Matlou should have done better when the Umoya midfielder found himself one-on-one with the keeper but saw his attempted pass cut out.

TUT found an equaliser 10 minutes after the break when substitute Tebogo Lekaba’s weak shot was turned home by captain Radebe.

The visitors had a few half-chances to win it after that‚ but the goal came at the other end as Paulse showed great strength to hold off the defender and typical composure to score between the legs of the defender.

