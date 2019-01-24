Happy days are back again for Kgotso Moleko

Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko stopped short of confessing that some of the players were suffering under the previous coaching regime.

Since the arrival of coach Ernst Middendorp, Moleko seems to have got a new lease on life after being side-lined under the fired Giovanni Solinas.

The 29-year-old made only two appearances during the four-month tenure of Solinas. However, since the German-born Middendorp took charge of the Chiefs dugout, Moleko has already played three league games.

To demonstrate that the right-back was not in the Italian coach's plans, he was not registered for the CAF Confederation Cup.

"It was a little bit difficult for me after the coach told me that I will never be featured in the CAF squad, but I took it as a man," Moleko said.

"It's not only about me, a lot of the guys who were side-lined are happy to be training and [hope for] some game-time. Everybody was brought back into the team after [they had been] pushed away."