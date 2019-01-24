Banyana optimistic after draw with Sweden

Banyana Banyana's gallant performance to hold Sweden to a goalless draw at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday has brought about excitement and a palpable sense of optimism leading up to their maiden World Cup this winter.

Converting their chances was the only missing aspect in Desiree Ellis' team as they frustrated Sweden, ranked ninth in the World. The 0-0 stalemate meant the inaugural Albertina Sisulu International Challenge trophy is shared.

It was SA's second international friendly in three days following their 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands at the same venue last Saturday. Both games were primarily aimed at gauging Banyana's readiness for their first-ever Fifa World Cup, to be hosted by France from June 7 to July 7.