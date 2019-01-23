Wits thump amateurs Boyne Tigers to book last 16 spot
Bidvest Wits strolled four goals past third division Boyne Tigers FC in the first half, then seemed content with that tally and added no more in the second of their 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 victory at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.
Braces from forwards Haashim Domingo (12th and 16th minutes) and Simon Murray (23rd and 39th) saw Wits ultimately make light work of the outclassed amateurs.
The weather at the start of this game had it all - a storm with wind and cold, driving rain.
The only thing more dramatic than the storm, which did pass well before the break, was the mismatch between the team from the ABC Motsepe League in Limpopo and PSL-trained B side of Absa Premiership leaders Wits.
It took just past 10 minutes for Scot centre-forward Murray to have a shot blocked, the loose ball squirting free to strike partner Domingo to strike easily past goalkeeper Sizwe Rabothatha.
Soon after, Murray was played into space down the left. Rabothatha committed far too early, allowing the striker to cross for Domingo to knee over an unguarded goal-line.
Before 25 minutes the game was all but sealed, as Murray easily came in on the right of the area and finished with the outside of his right boot.
Close to the break Domingo broke down the right and fed Gabadinho Mhango in the middle, who picked out Murray free on the left to roll in a fourth.
After the goal party in the first half, Wits seemed more concerned with injury-preservation in the second.
Boyne, too, regrouped and put together a more rigid shape that kept the end result to less than a tennis score.