Tigers plot Wits ambush

Baroka and Polokwane City are the behind-the-scenes cheerleaders of their provincial newbies Boyne Tigers as they attempt to pull off a giant-slaying act against Bidvest Wits in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Bidvest Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Hailing from MacLean Farm in Ga-Molepo, 42km east of Polokwane, Tigers campaign in the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League.

Having never faced a top-flight side before, the Nedbank Cup debutants asked their Premiership big brothers in Baroka and Polokwane to advise them about what they must expect from the Students tonight.

"This is a big game for us. We never played in this competition before and it was very important to go all out in our preparations. I can say that Baroka and Polokwane City have given us some advice about Wits. They warned us against giving away set-pieces because Wits are dangerous in that aspect," Tigers manager Mphela Motimele said.

"We also watched the [Wits] game against Polokwane [a 3-3 draw last Sunday]. They are a quality team. that's why they are challenging for the league, but we won't respect them."