Sundowns official Shakoane to ask club boss Motsepe to pay for the education of Masinga's children
Mamelodi Sundowns senior official Alex “Goldfinger” Shakoane will speak to Patrice Motsepe to discuss the possibility of the club's billionaire owner paying for the school fees of Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga’s three children.
The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer last week and was honoured at two memorial services held in Soweto and North West this week.
Shakoane‚ who represented Sundowns at the two memorial services‚ said reports claiming that the matter has been finalised are not true as he is yet to meet Motsepe to discuss the possibility of assisting Tatiana‚ Tinyiko and Sifiso Masinga with the payment of their fees.
“Chippa (Masinga) left three young children who are still in school and it is my wish that their education be taken care of properly.
"I will be talking to our president Mr Motsepe to look into this matter and to be honest I don’t see any problems‚” he said.
“Most people may not be aware but the Motsepe Foundation‚ which does a lot of work in many communities around the country‚ already pays school fees for about 300 students at various levels of learning.
"I am sure that we will be able to take care of Tatiana‚ Tinyiko and Sifiso because their father played an important role in sport for this country.
"Ensuring that the education of Chippa’s children is taken off will be another way of preserving his rich legacy. He represented this country and the clubs he played for with distinction.”
Shakoane added that he was the one who provided the link between Masinga’s family and Motsepe before the former Bafana Bafana star died.
“While Chippa was in hospital‚ I was the one who communicated with our president about Chippa’s issues and he made R100,000 available immediately‚" he said.
"That money was not used at the hospital and it has been allocated to the family to help with funeral arrangements.”
Masinga will be buried in Stilfontein on Thursday.