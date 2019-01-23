Search resumes for missing plane of Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala

Police on the British island of Guernsey resumed the search Wednesday for a missing plane carrying Premier League player Emiliano Sala, who is presumed dead after debris was found in the water.

The light aircraft carrying the Argentine striker, who signed for Cardiff City at the weekend, disappeared from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey on Monday night.

"We have resumed searching," the police said.

"Two planes are taking off and will search a targeted area we believe has the highest likelihood of finding anything, based on review of the tides and weather since it (the plane) went missing.

"Coastal areas around (the nearby island of) Alderney and off-lying rocks and islands will also be searched from the air."

Sala, who signed on Saturday from French club FC Nantes for a reported fee of $19.3m, was flying to Cardiff on a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu aircraft.