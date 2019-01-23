Pirates to look for ways to counter the time-wasting antics employed by teams like Baroka
Orlando Pirates must find a way to counter the time-wasting antics employed by teams like Baroka FC.
This was the view offered by Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic after the Bucs came from behind to draw 1-1 with Baroka in a Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
“(Time-wasting tactics) are part of the game everywhere‚” said Sredojevic.
“Even Fifa is looking at the rules of the game because they want as much as possible for the game to be played and not to be delayed for so-called tactical reasons as part of killing the momentum of the opponents.”
The Bucs mentor said pointing fingers at the Baroka players would not give him a solution to the problems they had to deal with on the field of play.
“I will not go in that direction‚” he said.
“I would rather be self-critical towards ourselves and say we were supposed to be mentally strong.
“We were prepared for that (delaying tactics) and we know how it was even when we were playing against them with 10 players in the (Telkom Knockout) final last year.
“This is part of the game and we have no right to (make excuses) and say that is the reason why we didn’t win.
“There was enough time and options‚ however‚ if we are self-critical and looking at this match we did stretch ourselves.
“We tried our best but it was not meant to be.”
Pirates remain two points behind leaders Bidvest Wits on he standings and the Serb coach said it was important for his team to device a method to break down the opposition.
“There are critical things that we need to correct and look forward to do whether there is a triple or double decker bus packed‚ we need to find ways.
“This is a challenge that all the teams that are attack-minded like ours need to find a formula to overcome.
“We can’t look at excuses.
“We need to look at the solution that will help us solve our problems within the limited time.
“This is the direction that we want to take in order to improve in the matches ahead of us.”