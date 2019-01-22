Orlando Pirates coach 'Micho' turn his attention to domestic obligations

Their comfortable win against Horoya AC in the Caf Champions League is now a thing of the past for Orlando Pirates as coach Milutin Sredojevic turns his attention to domestic obligations.

After beating Guinea side 3-0 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend‚ the Bucs resume their domestic programme when they host Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership match on Tuesday night.

They then travel to Thohoyandou for a meeting with a tricky Black Leopards in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night.

“We have no time to look behind us‚” said the Serbian mentor.

“We need to be injected by the confidence to move forward‚ to improve and to look on the field of play to prove a point and to correct our performances and results."