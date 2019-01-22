Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's disappearance

A statement from police on Guernsey, a British island just off the coast of France, said lifeboats and helicopters had searched for several hours for the plane, which had two people on board, without success.

"We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," Dalman said.

"We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

Sala, 28, who had been at Nantes since 2016 and had scored 12 league goals this season, had signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with relegation-threatened Cardiff subject to receiving international clearance.