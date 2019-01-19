Themba Zwane scores twice as Sundowns get the better of Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns’ campaign in the Caf Champions League group stages is up and running after they beat Wydad Casablanca 2-1 in their match-day two encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Themba Zwane scored the crucial two goals during their highly emotionally charged clash in Atteridgeville that ensured the Brazilians overcame this highly experienced Moroccan side to move from the bottom of the log to second spot in Group A after two matches.

Sundowns went into match under pressure following their 2-1 loss to Nigerian champions Lobi Stars away from home two weeks ago but this massive victory has refreshed their campaign even though they did it the hard way as they wasted too many scoring opportunities in the first half.