Willard Katsande says Ernst Middendorp and Shaun Bartlett have brought a better structure to Chiefs‚ better training‚ a cleverer gameplan and better man-management –all of which account for the improvement in Amakhosi’s play recently.

Players do not enjoy being asked to compare coaches.

But when it is put to Katsande how obvious the difference has been from the nervy‚ unpredictable tenure of the coach Chiefs started the season with‚ Giovanni Solinas; to the immediate improvement in structure‚ plan and direction under Middendorp‚ Chiefs’ stand-in captain opens up.

“I think it’s a matter of confidence. The technical team came – they have instilled confidence in the players‚” Katsande said this week as Chiefs prepared to try to overcome a 3-1 away leg deficit when they host Zesco United in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff round tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff 8pm).

“They actually give us the diagram of how they want everybody to perform. And they say that they are not going to limit us – as long as we perform within the structure.

“Which is very important‚ because each player gets freedom. And you can see by the way that we are training and playing that there is energy‚ and there is happiness.”