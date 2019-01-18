Diminutive Siphesihle Ndlovu might have been one of the outstanding performers in the last Premier Soccer League campaign but this season his form has been a “plane crash”‚ says new coach Muhsin Ertugral‚ who wants the midfielder to change his style of play.

“He was hyped up by the media and that is a problem we have in South African football. He was nowhere for his first season and then last season he played great.

“He swept a pile of awards‚ going from nowhere to adulation. Then a plane crash‚” said Ertugral‚ who feels he needs to get the 22-year-old back on track if Maritzburg are to survive this season.

“How do we now deal with this psychological issue? I know how to handle these youngsters and I have to talk more to him.