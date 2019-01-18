Mulaudzi call-up a boost for Banyana ahead of friendlies

Revenge and testing their readiness ahead of their maiden Fifa World Cup are possibly what Banyana Banyana hope for in their international friendly against the Netherlands at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

The last time these two nations locked horns, the Netherlands emerged victorious, dispatching SA 2-0 in a friendly back in 2007.

Banyana play in their first ever World Cup in France from June 7 to July 7.

Banyana got a boost from the return of in-form striker Rhoda Mulaudzi. The Canberra United star was surprisingly omitted for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon), where SA finished as runners-up.

"It's been a year-and-a-half [since a Banyana call-up]. It's amazing to be back, playing for the national team is an honour," said Mulaudzi, who has scored four goals in 10 matches in Australia since making the move last August.