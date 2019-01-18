MDC title is for Celtic, City to lose

Tied on 23 points with Bloemfontein Celtic at the summit, Cape Town City MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Richard Lovell feels winning two of their four remaining matches would see them clinch the title.

Mathematically, about five teams can still challenge for the MDC title with four games to spare.

But realistically, the championship is for either City or Celtic to lose. Interestingly, the joint leaders still have to play each other.

"I think winning two of our last four games will be enough [to win the title]. It's a blessing that our next match [tomorrow] against Baroka is at home, we should capitalise," said Lovell.

"After Baroka we travel to Celtic. it will be one of our most important games thus far. But again, I do not see it as a title decider because we do not know what will happen this weekend."